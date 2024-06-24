Kojo Soboh Grateful To EMY Africa Expo Patrons

Kojo Soboh

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of EMY Africa and organiser of the recently held EMY Africa Expo, Kojo Soboh, has expressed his gratitude to the event patrons.

The three-day event, organised by EMY Africa and Carbon AV and held from June 14 to 16 at the Accra International Conference Centre (AICC), received significant support from over 5,000 attendees as well as featuring 80 vendors across various industries.

The Expo featured a music concert headlined by KiDi, songstress Chayuta, dance performance from Dancegod Lloyd and DJ sets creating an electrifying atmosphere.

It also featured “Inspiring Greatness” forum with speakers such as NSMQ Quiz Mistress Prof Elsie Effah Kaufmann, and United Nations Resident Coordinator for Ghana, Mr. Charles Abani.

Additionally, it included an art and culture exhibition which featured artists like Ablade Glover, Larry Otoo, Betty Acquah, Wisdom ‘Wiz’ Kudowor, Kofi Nduru, Amarkine Amarteifio and a fitness competition. The event’s highlight was the Fashion ‘X’ Travaganza, which showcased artistic African fashion brands from selected designers across the continent.

In an interview with BEATWAVES, Kojo Soboh expressed his excitement about the strong patronage by Ghanaian and other foreign nationals at the EMY Africa Expo, considering it was its maiden edition.

He also mentioned that the three-day event had 24/7 security all over the premises, assuring the safety of patrons. The vendors were well-behaved, providing good services as attested to by patrons.

Kojo Soboh expressed hope that the next EMY Africa Expo would be an upgrade to the maiden edition, stating, “With the EMY Africa team, we inspire greatness through the events we host. Patrons should anticipate the next EMY Africa Expo.”

The EMY Africa Expo has proven to be a pivotal event in the Ghanaian business calendar, fostering collaboration, innovation, and cultural appreciation. Plans are already underway for next year’s Expo, promising an even bigger and more exciting experience.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke