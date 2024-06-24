Joe Mettle Rejects Collaborations With Secular Artistes

Joe Mettle

Well-known gospel singer, Joe Mettle, has said that he will not be collaborating with non-religious musicians.

He revealed that a few secular artistes including Sarkodie and Manifest, had gotten in touch with him regarding potential collaborations, but he had graciously declined their approaches out of commitment to his moral values.

In an interview with Andy Dosty on Hitz FM, Joe Mettle stated unequivocally that he would prefer not to open the door to collaborating with secular artistes, citing spiritual values as the basis for such decisions.

The gospel singer continued by explaining that since the majority of his work is ministry-focused, any relationship has to be ministry-focused as well.

He was quick to emphasise, though, that he would follow the Holy Spirit’s guidance.

When asked how he perceived the gospel industry in the modern period, he said, “It is growing. It appears to be growing. I believe that the number of songs has decreased. The music is still very expensive. We used to release a lot of songs, but recently that hasn’t happened.

“Because they are pursuing other endeavours, some artistes are not releasing music as frequently as they once did. The industry is growing in spite of everything.”

On June 30, Joe Mettle’s annual gospel concert, “Praise Reloaded,” will be held at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The event, themed “The Holy Spirit Encounter,” is anticipated to draw a sizable gathering of industry participants, friends of Joe Mettle, and lovers of gospel music.

The free event will also feature performances by well-known gospel artistes such as MOGmusic, Ohemaa Mercy, Pastor Isaiah, Nathaniel Bassey, Sunmisola Agbebi, Kofi Peprah, Luigi, Enuonyam, Team Eternity Ghana, and Jumbo Aniebiet.

Joe Mettle has won the hearts of Christians and music fans all over the world with his unique style of worship music that speaks of Jesus Christ’s saving grace.

He is recognised as Ghana’s biggest gospel music export and has blessed lives with several songs including ‘Onwanwani’, ‘Bo Noo Ni’, ‘Amen’ featuring Ntokozo Mbambo, ‘My Everything’, and more. ‘Ye Obua Mi’ (My Help) which is the singer’s latest release is also not an exception.