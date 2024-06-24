Gambo Set To Release New EP

Gambo

Rapper Bashir Annan, better known by his stage name Gambo, one of Ghana’s fast-rising artistes, is set to release his new Afro hip-hop Extended Play (EP) titled ‘One More Bullet’ (1MB).

The 1MB EP is a timeless sequel to Gambo’s hugely popular debut EP, ‘New Era’, and a wonderful joy of top international features.

Jim Jones, a renowned and talented American musician, is featured on the 1MB EP. Gambo masterfully enlisted Jim Jones’ assistance for the remix of ‘Drip’, his biggest hit.

Another well-known feature on the upcoming EP, which has six tracks, is an appearance by American rapper The Game.

The Game was a featured artiste on Gambo’s song ‘Confidence’. The talented Ghanaian rapper, who was once named Unsung Artiste of the Year at the Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (now Telecel Ghana Music Awards), returned to Tanzania in East Africa and collaborated with the country’s award-winning rapper, G Yanko, on the ‘Loco’ song.

The much awaited EP also includes Ghanaian acts such as E.L. and Kofi Jumah. ‘Enjoyment’ is a song that features E.L. Another amazing tune to look out for on the EP is ‘Conversation’, in which Kofi Jamar displayed his musical skills.

Furtune Dane, one of Ghana’s top hip-hop record producers, produced the 1MB EP.

During his few months in the US, Gambo has made a lot of important contacts with prominent figures in the US music industry.