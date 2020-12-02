CAG Inaugurates New Executives

Bella Ahu (middle) takes a group photo with Chef Isaac Sackey (to her left) and his new team

THE CHEF’S Association of Ghana (CAG) at the weekend inaugurated new executives into office at a colourful ceremony inside the Ghana Tourists Information Centre in Accra.

The new executives were inaugurated at the fourth inaugural ceremony of CAG under the theme, “The Professional Chef; A Partner in Fighting Covid-19.”

In attendance were a lot of chefs across the country as well as related organisations in the hospitality and food sector.

The new team comprised five national executives for the association and 12 executives across the regions of Ghana.

In her opening remark, Bella Ahu, President of the Ghana Tourism Federation and chairperson for the event, highlighted the importance of the existence of the association, saying it had put Ghana on the world stage especially the International Chef’s Association which had allowed the world to know the caliber of chefs Ghana had in its food and hospitality sector.

Mrs. Ahu expressed the need for a chefs’ training institution when she quizzed, “Where are the institutions that train chefs?”

She said the inability of the local chefs who were managing reputable and international standard 3, 4 & 5 star hotels and restaurants in Ghana was not the best.

She was however optimistic that by the end of tenure of the new executives, there would be progress towards such a direction.

She encouraged the chefs to come up with cook books as well as books that would educate and give the chefs unique recipes that would establish their recognition internationally.

The newly-elected President of CAG, Chef Isaac Sackey, in a remark, highlighted the many skills that the members of the CAG possessed and could impart into upcoming chefs.

He said as part of efforts to firmly establish the relevance of CAG, the new executives would work to provide the training and certification of chefs to afford them the opportunity to work and manage a lot more 3, 4 & 5 star hotels.

He reiterated the many successes chalked up by the CAG as it put itself on the world map by being part of the International Chefs Association.

Chef Sackey also spoke on the need for the various senior high schools and technical universities to adapt a broader approach which would entail more practical and indigenous recipes in addition to the basics they acquired.

A business desk report