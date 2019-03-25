Calm Returns To Saboba-Chereponi After Clashes

THE SABOBA District Police Commander, ASP Alex Yagane, has said that the impasse between Konkombas and neighbouring Chokosis is gradually calming down.

At least six Chokosis and three Konkombas communities within Saboba district have been set ablaze following the intertribal conflict.

Mr. Yagane told DGN Online that “at the moment there is calm and there have not been any further attacks for some days now”.

He added that the intervention of police and soldiers has helped some Chokosis to cross boarder to Togo.‎

According to ASP Yagane, bilateral relationship between Ghana and neighbouring Togo is a cordial one and Ghanaian refugees in Togo are safe.

“There has not been any report of rape and assault on women and young girls in neighbouring communities,” he revealed.

FROM Paul Nyojah Dalafu & Eric Kombat, Saboba