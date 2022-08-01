Camidoh Drops New Infectious Single ‘Kaba’

Camidoh

After weeks of announcing a forthcoming single, Camidoh has finally shared an infectious new single dubbed ‘Kaba’—a song which is anticipated to be on his forthcoming EP ‘Sugarcane’.

The new material ‘Kaba’ follows Camidoh’s busy year thus far. He has recently been embarking on a European tour, engaging in media interviews and playing at notable festivals.

The Ghanaian singer and songwriter, born Raphael Kofi Attachie, who recently revealed that his music career is not based on awards and honours, was seen performing at this year’s edition of Afronation Portugal and Ghana Party In The Park—where the new song initially made its debut.

Camidoh, who takes inspiration from Akon and Sarkodie, has been making music since he was in high school, and gained initial attention in Ghana’s music scene when he released his single ‘For My Lover’. Since then, his fan base has grown rapidly and steadily.

Recently, he hit the number one spot, with a remix of his hit song, ‘Sugarcane’ which featured fellow Ghanaian singer, King Promise, as well as Nigeria’s Mayorkun, and Darkoo.

The collaboration peaked at number one on Nigeria’s Top 100 Music Chart on Apple Music in the first week of May this year, barely a month after its release.

The original version of ‘Sugarcane’, released in December 2021, chalked groundbreaking success in the digital music space, reaching number five on Shazam’s Top 200 most searched afropop songs.

It crossed continental borders after it sparked a TikTok trend with over 180 million views as a result of it being shared multiple times on the platform.

Stream or download ‘Kaba’ across all major digital platforms here: https://crux-global.lnk.to/Camidoh_Kaba.