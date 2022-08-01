Jenessa To Collaborate With Amakye Dede

Jenessa in a pose with Stonebwoy (middle)

UK-based young Ghanaian female afrobeat artiste, Jenessa Amakye Dede, has revealed plans of collaborating with her father, Abrantie Amakye Dede on some of her yet to be composed songs.

The budding singer and songwriter has decided to follow in the footsteps of her legendary father in the music business.

The young afrobeat act believes her father, one of Ghana’s best highlife musicians in Ghana, has something unique which makes him stand tall among his colleagues in the music industry.

She told BEATWAVES that music has been part of her day to day activities, and that she is looking forward to do a song with her father very soon.

According to Janessa, she enjoys listening to acts such as Kofi Kinaata, KiDi, Kuami Eugene among others, who are doing very well on the local music scene.

She revealed plans of featuring them on some of her yet to be produced songs.

Amakye Dede, in a chat with BEATWAVES, attested to his daughter’s music talent, describing her as a talented musician who will become a force to reckon with in the future, while sharing a video of one of her performances.

By George Clifford Owusu