Camidoh Endorses Collaboration Between Local & Foreign Artistes

Camidoh

Ghanaian afropop artiste, Raphael Kofi Attachie, known in the music circles as Camidoh, has called on his colleagues in the music industry to embark on international trips to help promote their music in other countries.

Camidoh, who recently climbed to the top of Nigeria’s Apple Music Top 100 Chart with a remix of his hit song ‘Sugarcane’ in the first week of May, acknowledged the importance of international collaborations, and urged Ghanaian musicians to explore the global market through brand activation tours.

He said collaborating with international artistes will help push the brand of the artiste to another level.

According to him, he is hoping for the opportunity to have more collaboration with international artistes to enable him promote his music and brand on the global music market.

He advised Ghanaian artistes to make songs with Nigerian artistes because they had a vibrant music industry and they had the numbers to push brands and maximise returns.

His popular song ‘Sugarcane’, which has attracted a large following on social media featured fellow Ghanaian singer, King Promise, as well as Nigeria’s Mayorkun and Darkoo.

The original version of ‘Sugarcane’, released in December 2021, chalked groundbreaking success in the digital music space, reaching number five on Shazam’s Top 200 most searched afropop songs.

Camidoh is a brand ambassador for Ololo Express, a digital shopping and retail centre.