Nima Cluster Of Schools Need Help

A male pupils urinating at the back of one of the school blocks

The Nima Cluster of Schools near the Nima Police Station in Accra requires the attention of the Ayawaso East Municipal Assembly’s Education Department.

The hundreds of pupils do not have a urinal, and so they make do with an open space at the back of the educational facility.

The spectacle of both sexes of pupils urinating in the open is a nuisance which must be stopped forthwith.

A facility which was put up for the school now remains unused because of finishing touches required to make it usable.

There is also no functioning drainage system at the school, making it vulnerable each time it rains.

The cluster of schools was for instance a victim of the recent devastating downpour in Accra. The schools had to harbour a water-soaked compound. The trapped rainwater eventually found a way out by pushing down the wall bordering the school with an adjoining property.