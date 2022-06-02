Ras Minano, Others Rock Hope Of Africa AU Day Concert

Ras Minano (middle) in a pose with members of Hope of Africa Band

Ghanaian Rastafarian singer, drummer and songwriter, Ras Ekow Minano, last Saturday thrilled music fans with outstanding performances at the annual African Union Day concert held in Adelaide, South Australia.

Organised by Hope of Africa Productions, the event themed “Promoting Peace, Stability and Economic Freedom for Africa” was held at the Eliza Hall, 126, Prospect Road, Prospect SA 5082.

The event, which attracted a large number music fans, was organised to promote peace and unity among Africans.

This year’s event, which is the fifth edition, featured performing artistes such as Ras Minano, Appiah Annun and Assunti Beats from Melbourne, Lina Minano (manageress of Hope of Africa Band) and a host of others who mounted the stage one after the other to thrill fans with their various hit songs.

The headline act, Ras Minano, who performed alongside Hope of Africa Band, performed most of his various hit songs without breaks, to entertain fans who attended the concert.

Ras Minano, who won the World Reggae Song of the Year award at the 2021 edition of the USA W.A.M. Awards with his hit track ‘Womba’, performed songs such as ‘Africa Oseeyeii’, ‘My Love’, and ‘Womba’ among other hits from his albums ‘Jah Spirit’ and ‘Africa is Sick’.

During his performance, he took his fans on a journey into the recent past, entertaining them with good songs. His excellent performance kept fans on their feet, singing and dancing to show appreciation for his music.

There were fantastic performances from international reggae stars which included HOA Band Adelaide, Appiah and Ashanti Beat, Melbourne, and others who mounted the stage entertaining the fans with their various performances.

Ras Minano, who hails from Ghana, is an accomplished reggae artiste, songwriter and producer who reside in Adelaide, South Australia, where he continues to make waves with his music.

He leads the band as he sings a range of his original and award-winning songs, powered by a selection of talented Adelaide musicians, with music director and keyboardist Raf Azaria; Jose Leon on bass guitar; Nic Southgate on drums, Georgia Astridge, backing vocals; Jerry Tee, playing congas; Matt Shakeshaft on lead Guitar; Len Kbeek on saxophone; Neil McCallum, keyboardist; and Emmanuel Aryeetey on Kpanlogo drums.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke