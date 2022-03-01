“Camidoh’s Sugarcane Is In My Top 10 Playlist” – Akon

Akon has revealed that one of the African songs that gets the most replays on his top ten (10) playlist is Camidoh’s “Sugarcane.”



The multi-platinum selling and award-winning US-based musician was speaking in a question-and-answer session on Twitter space with KalyJay on Thursday.

He acknowledged the Ghanaian Afropop and Afrobeat artiste’s effort in putting up such a masterpiece in his remarks.

“I have heard that song (Sugarcane). That record is a monster,” Akon said. “I have that record. It is one of my top ten records that I play every day.”

Camidoh also disclosed that Akon inspired him to do music.

According to him, listening to the award-winning musician frequently gave him the inspiration he needed to pursue a career in music.

“Sugarcane” is currently receiving an overwhelming reception from music lovers worldwide. According to data presented by Apple Music, the song produced by Phantom became the number 1 song in Ghana in February 2022. It was also picked up at number 1 on Audiomack and number 7 on Boomplay Music. It currently sits at number 7 on Shazam’s top 200 global afrobeats charts.

The official video was released on February 17 and has over 480K views.