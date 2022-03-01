Timaya Prays To God Not To Fall In Love

Timaya

Nigerian musician Timaya is hoping he won’t fall in love for the rest of his life.

In a tweet on Monday, he prays to God to make that dream come through.

“May GOD not let me fall in love,” he wrote on Twitter.

Pulse Nigeria reports Timaya has been linked to several women in the past.

He once dated Nollywood actress Empress Njamah in the 2000s before that relationship went sour.

Timaya has four children from three relationships.

His first baby mama and mother of Emma and Gracey is called Barbara Nwokolo, a graduate of the Benson Idahosa University whom he dated earlier in his career.

While his second baby mama is Tamar, an interior decorator who he dated for a while and spoiled with expensive gifts after she gave birth to his son in 2018.

He welcomed his fourth child, Maya, with an American-based artist, Dunnie, in 2020.

Only recently, Nollywood actress Caroline Danjuma refuted the claims that she was dating the Bayelsa-born singer.