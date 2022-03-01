My Family Pushed Me To Take Part In Miss Malaika- Dromeryda

Dromeryda A. Agyapong, Miss Malaika 2016 contestant says it wasn’t her will to take part in the pageant.

According to her, it was her family and friends who pushed her into the pageantry because they believed in her.

The family she indicated is not like others who prevent their girls from taking part in the pageant.

The 25-Year-old was one of the most entertaining contestants during the 2016 pageant. She made it to the top five before she was evicted at the grand finale.

She said the pageant wasn’t something she wanted to do initially but with friends and family members urging her to give it a try she decided to do it.

“Surely I had an amazing experience. The process was fulfilling, more also, that the pageant taught me so much, and earned me the ‘Miss Congeniality and the ‘Most Down to Earth’ gongs. The contest also earned me a scholarship to study at Abbeam University and a trip to Dubai and a few other places across the globe.”

She has become an influencer for some brands including GTP since 2017 till date.

In 2019, she started her yearly ‘Mother’s Day’ giveaway initiative in partnership with GTP – to date; it has been a success as lots of mothers across Ghana have been blessed with goodies, beautiful fabrics and so much more.

As a very family-oriented character, ‘family’ means everything to her, “…the best support system”, she said. To her, ‘family’ gives that type of rare unconditional love.

By Francis Addo