Can The Elephant Dance Again?

The writer

I speak today as a proud member of the New Patriotic Party, (NPP) a tradition I hold dear.

I boast of our values, our heroes, and the legacy of change we’ve driven in Ghana through courage, belief in freedom, enterprise, accountability, and democracy.

But today, I pause and ask what many are quietly wondering. Can we inspire hope again?

Can we truly listen to our grassroots, the youth, polling stations, constituencies, and loyal foot soldiers who have sacrificed so much?

Our defeat in the 2024 elections shook our unity and dimmed the forward-thinking spirit that once defined us.

Even more troubling is the National Council’s push for a “Top-to-Bottom” approach, a move that betrays our roots in grassroots participation and internal democracy.

We once dominated campuses where NDC visibility was unthinkable. Yet since 2016, the NDC has gained ground among the youth, energising campuses and winning hearts.

The tide has clearly turned, and we must ask: why have we lost our appeal?

The NPP now stands at a crossroads. It must either reconnect with the base and reform or double down on centralised control and risk further decline.

Election 2028 will be won not just with policies but with trust, inclusion, and participation. If we fail to restore these, we risk losing not just another election but an entire generation.

I urge the National Council to rescind this decision. It does not reflect our tradition or the voice of the grassroots. No structure is built from the top down, only from a solid foundation.

Let us move mountains, break walls, and have honest conversations. I dream of an NPP that rises again boldly, united, youth-driven, and ready to win 2028, not for power but for Ghana’s future.

And I know I do not dream alone.

By Afua Betti Agyei