Canada Warns Citizens About Crimes In Ghana

THE TRAVEL information guide of Canada has cautioned Canadians about violent crimes in Ghana.

In a June 5, 2019 tweet, it warned Canadians that they could suffer violent crimes such as kidnapping, armed robbery while they are in Ghana.

It cautioned ”Be aware of your surroundings and avoid walking alone or displaying signs of wealth.”

Two Canadians were reportedly kidnapped on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, in the Ashanti Regional Capital, Kumasi.

They are Bailen Chitty, 19 years and Lauren Patricia Catherine, 20 years.

DGN Online understands that they were bundled into a vehicle at about 8:20 pm just when they had stepped out of their apartment at Silver Spring in Kumasi.

An Uber driver has since been arrested by Police in the Region in connection with the kidnapping.

BY DGN Online