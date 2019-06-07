Police To Fly 2 Burkinabe Gunmen To Accra

Biglo Tibila

Two suspected gunmen from Burkina Faso arrested in the Hamile township of the Upper West Region are to be airlifted to Accra for further investigations, DGN Online has gathered.

Apart from Biglo Tibila Desire who was arrested with gun in a Catholic Church at Hamile over the weekend, another gunman, Tengen Dunor, has also been arrested.

Tengen Dunor

Dunor was reportedly in possession of a locally manufactured gun and ammunition on Wednesday, June 5, 2019.

Hamile is a border town in the Upper West Region.

With recent gun attacks on churches in Burkina-Faso, there is high security alert at Hamile.

Dunor is reported to have entered the Hamile side of the border between Ghana and Burkina-Faso to buy alcohol.

Police sources told DGN Online that the two are to be transported to Accra for further probe.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga