Gov’t Presents 109 Vehicles To Police

GOVERNMENT HAS presented some 109 vehicles to the Ghana Police Service.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made the presentation on behalf of Government on Thursday, June 6, 2019, at the headquarters in Accra.

The vehicles comprised 16 buses, five towing trucks, four water tanks, 50 Toyota hilux pickups, five ambulances, 10 Toyota V8s and 19 Toyota troopers.

“In all the government of H.E Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has provided to the police 481 vehicles since it assumed office in 2017,” Dr. Bawumia revealed.

The fleet forms part of government’s moves to equip security agencies with logistics and resources needed to effectively and efficiently discharge their duties, according to him.

He said Government would continue to assist the Police by providing the essential support the service needs in order to protect citizens and non citizens in Ghana.

BY Melvin Tarlue