Canoe Fishermen Hail Govt Decision On Closed Season

Some artisanal fishermen on expedition

Some canoe fishermen in the Western Region have welcomed the decision by the Ministry of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development to halt the observation of the closed fishing season by artisanal or canoe fishermen for now.

The sector minister, Emelia Arthur, recently announced the cancellation of this year’s closed fishing season for canoe fishermen.

The minister, however, noted that the government would explore other measures to ensure that fish stock do not deplete.

She noted that the government would however, maintain the closed season for the inshore and industrial trawlers.

Reacting to the minister’s decision in an interview with DAILY GUIDE, Mr. Mike Abeka Aidoo, Western Regional Secretary of the Ghana National Canoe Fishermen Council, welcomed the idea.

He noted that the observation of the closed fishing season introduced by the previous government, was a good initiative.

He said the move was supposed to be part of Ghana’s sustainable fisheries management to help salvage the country’s depleting fish stock.

He, however, indicated that the initiative could not achieve much of the expected results because the month of July during which the closed fishing season was observed was not the best.

Mr. Abeka Aidoo told DAILY GUIDE that, at a recent meeting with the current sector minister, she made it clear that investigations have revealed that the volume of fish stock in the country’s territorial waters, particularly small pelagic fishes, was decreasing.

“She therefore stressed that her ministry would explore other measures that would increase the volume of fish stock and to ensure bumper catch by fisher folks all year round,” Mr. Abeka Aidoo noted.

He added that prior to the last general election, the ruling party consulted some fishermen, majority of whom indicated that the period for the observation of the closed fishing season ought to be changed.

“Now the minister believes that the closed season should be cancelled for now while other measures will be put in place to ensure the sustainability of fish population. So let give her the benefit of the doubt,” he added.

He, however, cautioned fishermen against engaging in illegal fishing practices, stating that those caught would face the full rigours of the law.