‘Capitalise On Muntari Signing’

Sulley Muntari

President of Division One campaigners, Uncle T United FC, Isaac Tetteh popularly known as TT Brothers has admonished Hearts of Oak to capitalize on the signing of Sulley Muntari.

The former Black Stars and AC Milan midfielder joined the Phobians few weeks ago, a move many in football circles have lauded.

For the TT Brothers Managing Director, Hearts stand the chance of making good financial gains from his signing if they are able put proper measures in place.

He said the UEFA Champions League winner’s pedigree, having featured for great sides like AC Milan, Inter Milan, Sunderland, Udinese, among others places a huge marketing value on him.

The former Hearts of Oak Board member believes the midfielder is a potential marketing tool the Phobians should utilize.

“I must commend Muntari for the move, it is a great step which will make the domestic league more attractive, having distinguished himself in some major leagues across the globe,” he said in an interview.

The Uncle T United FC boss added “In fact, he has demonstrated so far that there is still some more football in him, no doubt his presence has added some bite to our league.”

“I am therefore calling on management of Hearts of Oak to capitalize on Muntari’s signing, he is a big player by all standards, and I believe if the team’s marketing outfit does the right thing, they will make a lot of gains from his singing.”

So far, the FA Cup winner has made two appearances for Hearts, with the second one attracting a standing ovation after a great display when Hearts faced RTU in Tamale last weekend.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum