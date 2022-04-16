Capsized Boat Claims 7 Lives On Volta Lake

At least seven people have been confirmed dead following the capsize of a boat on the Volta Lake.

The deceased include five females and two males among over 20 people who were being ferried on the boat from Dzemani to Havekope on Thursday April 14, 2022 when they unfortunately met a heavy storm on the lake leading to the capsize.

Fortunately, local fishermen managed to rescue some 13 people while sadly the seven drowned.

.

The bidies have been deposited at a morgue for autopsy and preservation.

Confirming the incident, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Eastern regional Police Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ebenezer Tetteh narrated that the ages of the deceased persons ranges between 16 to 31 years.

Meanwhile, this is not the first time persons have lost their lives in the Volta lake due to a boat accident as somewhere in May 2020, five persons also lost their lives aboard with 25 passengers sailing on return from Dzemeni to Agalakope met a violent storm on the lake which capsized the canoe.

About 10 persons were immediately rescued.

By Vincent Kubi