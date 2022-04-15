Volta Lake Boat Capsize: 30 Persons Fear Dead

File image

Report reaching DGN Online indicates that rescue mission is underway following capsize of a boat on the Volta Lake.

According to information, some lives had been lost as a result of the incident as officials are still looking for survivors.

The incident was said to have occurred when

the travelers were moving from Dzemeni to Havorkope in the Kwahu Afram Plains North District of the Eastern Region.

The the boat capsized on its way at Todzie while moving from Dzemeni to Havorkope Thursday evening when wind storm hit them on the way.

Fortunately, some of the people on board were able to swim ashore as passionate appeal had been made to the National Disaster Management Organization (NADMO) and the general public to come to their aid.

By Vincent Kubi