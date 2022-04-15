MTN Donates To Kwahu Easter Celebration

MTN Ghana has reunited with the Kwahu Traditional Council in the Eastern Region, by donating a cash amount of GHC 25,000 to support the traditional council in this year’s Easter festival.

According to the Regional MTN sales Manager, Asare Stephen, MTN has been a friend to Kwahu Traditional Council over the past 14years by partnering with the traditional council to celebrate the Kwahu Easter festivity as a way of extending their services to Kwahuman and its environs.

He said, “as a friend of Kwahuman we have come to reaffirm our friendship and lend our continues support to the people of Kwahu as we have done for the past 14years, today we have come to support the traditional council in revamping the Kwahu festivity after the devastating effect of the covid- 19 pandemic”.

“We believe we have a role to play in reviving the commercial activities that tie the celebration of this Easter by helping the creation of jobs for the youths during the Easter activities as well as help to promote the development of tourism through the various entertainment activities that are organized to make the Kwahu Easter a unique event,” he said.

In addition, the MTN Ghana Foundation presented airtime worth an amount of GHC 2,500 for the traditional council, where Kwahu traditional council received GHC1,000 airtime, and GHC500 airtime to Abetifi, Obomeng, and Mpraeso respectively.

The MTN Ghana Foundation team and the Chiefs of Obomeng unveiled and commissioned a parcel of land after it has been laid with the pavement with a cost of GHC70,000, this is to be handed over to the Obomeng community to be used for community events.

As part of measures to reduce congestions at MTN offices amid the sim card re-registration exercise, Mr. Asare Stephen said “we also have a team that will be registering customers sim with the Ghana card through our experiential centers at Obomeng, Mpraeso, and Abetifi whilst we celebrate the Easter festival to enhance customer service”.

The Kwahu traditional Council welcomed and congratulated the MTN for their long-overdue partnership with the Kwahu Easter and the courage to honor its cooperative social responsibilities.

However, Daasebre Akuamoa Agyapong II called on MTN Ghana Foundation to expand and make the Communication network available to the rural communities in Kwahu.

Nana Effah Penamang III, the chief of Obomeng on his part urged MTN to swiftly deal with individuals who use their service to engage in fraudulent activity and also asked all citizens to actively participate in the sim reregistration exercise saying MTN has helped Ghana to achieve the cashless society agenda.

– BY Daniel Bampoe