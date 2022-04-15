Don’t Go To Court, Resolve Your Conflicts Internally – NPP To Members …Elections Date Remain Unchanged

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) has entreated members of the party to exhaust the party’s internal mechanisms before heading to court for the resolution of conflicts.

According to the party, the constitution of the party stipulates that an individual must follow a particular procedure in a bid to get conflicts resolved.

This comes on the back of some persons heading to court to get issues springing up during the preparation or voting process for polling stations elections within the NPP resolved.

In a press release issued, John Boadu, General Secretary of the party said, “any member of the party or aspirant who feels aggrieved at any point in the process SHALL exhaust ALL available internal resolution mechanism in accordance with Article 4 of the party Constitution and decision of the National Executive on the matter shall be final and binding.”

The party leadership assured members that they are sensitive to their concerns and will do everything possible to resolve their outstanding differences as the party is deploying different instruments, including responding to court processes but more significantly, relying heavily on Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR)

According to the party, the date for its National Delegates Congress to elect new national officers remains unchanged as reports of a change in date are untrue.

General Secretary, John Boadu said the party will from July 14, 2022, to July 16, 2022, go ahead with its election.

“The election will be held on the initial date. We do not intend to change the dates. Reports of any change in date are untrue.”

“They will be held in Accra as planned,” he added.

Meanwhile, the party has rescheduled its Polling station elections originally slated for April 24, 2022, to April 28, 2022, to be held between April 28, 2022 and May 2, 2022 due to recent misunderstanding that marred the outstanding Elections.

By Vincent Kubi