5 Communities In Nsawam/Adoagyiri Get GETfund Projects

The Majority Chief Whip and MP for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Frank Annoh-Dompreh has cut sod for the construction of classroom blocks at four communities in his constituency.

The projects are to be financed by the GETfund.

The projects include a 2-unit Kingdergatten block with a toilet at Kweku Tawiah Community, 6-Unit Classroom block with a toilet facility at Noka, a 6- unit Classroom block with a toilet at Kwesi Tintin and a Kindergatten block with a toilet facility at Oparekrom.

Also a sod cutting ceremony for the construction of a 6-Unit Classroom block with a toilet facility at Nsumia Nava Basic School also by GETfund will soon take place.

Frank Annoh-Dompreh said the government of President Akufo-Addo is committed to providing quality education to enhance the development of the country.

He therefore urged the people to stand firmly behind the NPP government to enable it roll out more policies and programmes to improve lives in the country.

The MCE for Nsawam/Adoagyiri, Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng urged the beneficiary communities to cooperate with the contractors for the speedy completion of the projects.

The Abusua Panin of Noka, Nana Ansah and the Chief of Kweku Tawiah, Nene Adjanor commended President Akufo-Addo for his efforts to promote education in the country as well as Frank Annoh-Dompreh and Isaac Kwadwo Buabeng for lobbying for the projects for their communities.

BY Daniel Bampoe