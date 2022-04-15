Be Hopeful; Govt’ll Restore Economy – Akufo-Addo’s Easter Message

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is urging Ghanaians to continue to be optimistic about government turning the economy around once again onto the path of progress and prosperity.

According to him, Ghana’s economy was doing well until the coronavirus pandemic emerged.

He indicated that consequences of the Covid pandemic have been exacerbated by the geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine.

In his Easter message to Ghanaians, Akufo-Addo said “In the face of the current difficulties confronting our nation, I admonish all of us to be inspired and guided by the promise of salvation.

“I ask, respectfully, all of you to continue to have hope of great time soon for our country.

“Government is working hard to restore our nation back onto the path of progress and prosperity, a path on which our nation was charting before the onset of Covid-19 which negative consequences have been further exacerbated by the effects of the the Russia invasion of Ukraine.”

By Vincent Kubi