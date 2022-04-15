I’m Back, I’m Not Crazy – Moesha Boduong

Social media sensation Moesha Boduong has announced her final return to her influencing job on social media several months after she left the scene due to giving her life to Jesus.

In a viral video on Wednesday she said she is ready for business and prayed God gives her the strength to overcome temptations ahead.

Moesha who was spotted with a white SUV in the video also prayed that God blesses her with a new Range Rover or Lexus Jeep because she has grown tired of her old car.

“I know everyone wants to see me. So guys I’m gonna be saying a lot lately because so many people are calling my family and everyone else thinks I’m crazy. I’m not crazy. I’m just a new person and you guys are gonna love the new me and everyone is gonna visit me. I am going back to my house. It feels so good to be back on social media and I can’t wait to talk to everyone about whatever happened to me and I pray that God gives me the strength to overcome all the temptations. May God bless every one of us,” she said.

“May God bless me so I can change this my car because I am really tired of driving this car. I need a new Lexus Jeep so help me God. God, I want a new Range Rover. I need the best model of cars because I am back like never before and I am gonna be one of the biggest brand influencers, the face of many brands in Africa and I am going to be responsible and be admired and be appreciated and so on. I don’t want to brag too much because God has really changed me. I’m super excited because I get to see my friends for the first time and I get to look good and I pray that everyone learns to respect me,” she added.

In June 2021 the actress and socialite who was once known for flaunting her curvy body on social media shockingly announced that she has given her life to God and would henceforth lead a Christ-like life.

She went on to ask her followers not to be surprised when they see her preaching.

Later she was captured in other videos on social media preaching the word of God to some people in a bid to win souls for the kingdom of God and also confessing to an attempt to kill herself. After that incident, a lot happened in her life.

Since that time she has made posts and comments on social media but not anything commercial related. Now she said she is open for business.

