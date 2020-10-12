Captain Planet Eyes Collaboration With Sarkodie, Others

Captain Planet

A member of the 4X4 trio, Sylvanus Dodji Jeoffrey, known in showbiz as Captain Planet, has revealed plans of featuring some seasoned hiplife, afro pop and dancehall acts on his maiden album.

Captain Planet, who won best hip-hop video award at the 2017 4Syte Music Video Awards, disclosed that his maiden album would feature music icons such as Sarkodie, Kelvynboy, King Promise, Darkovibes, Mugeez, KiDi, Kwabena Kwabena and Stonebwoy.

According to him, he is keen on featuring them on his album, adding that due to the Covid-19 pandemic the album has been delayed.

“I am just taking my time to present it nicely. I am not in competition with anybody so nothing is giving me pressure,” he said.

Captain Planet, who is currently out with a new song titled Mpenatwe Ye De, said even though all the songs on the upcoming album were new, he had planned adding some of the hit singles he has already released to the album.

Since he dropped his previous hit single, Obi Agyi Obi Girl, Captain Planet has been well known on the airwaves as a great singer with inspiring messages.

Captain Planet is still with the music group 4X4 but he is working on a solo project. He is credited with hit songs such as Obi Agye Obi Girl, Kpoli Kpoli, I Miss You Die, Sangbele, Gengin and Bengin, Akppeteshie, among others.