Captain Rtd Alec Grant Sam Dead

Captain (Rtd) Alec Grant Sam, the first pilot to fly Ghana Airways DC 10 from London to Ghana has died in Accra, aged 94.

The former Managing Director of Ghana Airways died on Saturday, March 8, 2025 at his residence in Teshie-Nungua Estates in Accra.

“He passed away peacefully in the company of his family,” Mr. Dan Agamah, his nephew, said.

He left behind a wife, two children and five grandchildren.

Captain Sam was one of the four pioneer pilots of Ghana Airways. His flying career with Ghana Airways started in 1958 and spanned over 35 years of devoted service.

During this period, he rose to be Chief Pilot, Director of Flight Operations and Deputy Managing Director (Technical). He was then appointed Managing Director in 1993 until his retirement in 1995.

He later served as an Aviation Consultant to Ghana Airways Company Limited.

In 2013, Captain Sam led a five-member Aircraft Accident Investigative Committee that probed the circumstances leading to the crash of Allied Air Boeing 728-200 Cargo Aircraft in Accra on June 2, 2012.

Ghana Airways, Ghana’s flag carrier, ceased operations in 2004 and was liquidated in 2005.

A Daily Guide Report