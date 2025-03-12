‘Obour’ Resigns as Ghana Post Managing Director

Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffuor

Bice ‘Obour’ Osei Kuffuor has announced his resignation as the Managing Director of Ghana Post Limited, effective immediately.

In a Facebook post, he highlighted his achievements during his tenure, which began on January 4, 2022.

“I am honored to have served as Managing Director of Ghana Post, leading the company through a transformative phase aimed at repositioning it as a modern, efficient, and customer-centric postal services and logistics provider,” he wrote.

Under his leadership, Ghana Post made significant strides in digitalization, operational efficiency, brand awareness, and financial sustainability.

The musician-turned-politician expressed his gratitude to former President Nana Akufo-Addo for the opportunity to serve in that capacity. He also thanked Ursula Owusu, the Board of Directors, and the staff of Ghana Post for their dedication and commitment.

“I am confident that the solid foundation we have laid will serve as a springboard for even greater success for Ghana Post in the future,” he added.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke