Captain Smart In Hot Waters As Asenso Sues For Defamation

The woes of broadcast personality, Blessed Godsbrain Smart, commonly known as Captain Smart seem to be far from over as he has been sued again.

The radio presenter has received double suits in a day with damages totaling GHC20million being demanded.

Captain Smart has found himself in trouble on a number of occasions because of his unguarded utterances which some have found to be without evidence.

He was within the week dragged to court for similar case by his colleague, Paul Adom-Otchere.

The freshest of legal suit emanated from the Work and Housing, Minister, Francis Asenso Boakye for defamation.

Last week the Minister for Works and Housing who doubles as Member of Parliament (MP) for Bantama in the Ashanti Region, threatened to drag Captain Smart to court for certain defamatory comments made against him.

According to the minister, Captain had alleged that while he Asenso-Boakye was serving as a deputy Chief of Staff, he used his influence to stop the transfer of a staff of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) over alleged misconduct.

The Minister wrote asking for an apology and retraction from Captain Smart but called the bluff of the minister.

Failure of the media practitioner to apologise has compelled the Minister to issued a writ against him (Captain Smart) and his outfit, Media General for defamation.

According to the lawyers of Asenso-Boakye, Captain Smart has refused to retract and as such they have dragged him and his media house to court and requesting that an Accra High Court order the defendants (Captain Smart and OnuaTV) to pay him a total of GH10 million for an alleged defamatory publication in a writ that was filed on Tuesday, September 6.

“A declaration that the words complained of in paragraph 9 and published by the 1st Defendant on the 2nd Defendant’s platforms are defamatory of the Plaintiff’s character.

Again, the Bantama MP also wants “An order of the Honourable court for a perpetual injunction restraining the 2nd Defendant, it’s agents, assigns, servants and any person claiming authority through it from utilising it’s platforms for the propagation of false and malicious statements about the Plantiff.”

It is yet to be seen if Captain Smart has evidence to substantiate the comments he made on August 23, 2022 against the minister.

Find copy of the write below

By Vincent Kubi