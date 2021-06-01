Captain Smart joins Media General’s Onua FM/TV

Captain Smart

Ghanaian radio and television personality, Captain Smart has joined Media General’s Onua FM and Television.

This comes barely a week after he resigned from Accra-based Angel FM following his suspension from Angel FM for consistently chastising Akufo-Addo.

Speaking on TV3 news day, Captain Smart indicated that he has always been there for the youth and he intended to fight until life becomes better for the youth of the country.

Captain Smart is expected to present shows on both Onua FM and Onua TV and will introduce his firebrand presenting at the Radio station.

His move to Media General comes as a shock because he has started his television station dubbed “Smart TV” which has garnered a massive following on social media.

I’m not bothered about what people think or say about me – Captain Smart#TV3GH pic.twitter.com/IA4Pq97op2 — #TV3GH (@tv3_ghana) June 1, 2021

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke