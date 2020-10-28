Car Jacker Grabbed

The Accra Regional Police Command has apprehended a 29 year old man they claim is a ‘notorious carjacker’ at Odorkor in Accra.

The suspect, Prince Arthur, is alleged to have defrauded about 50 individuals of various amounts in the process of his nefarious activities.

The Accra Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Efia Tenge who briefed the Daily Guide on the arrest, said the modus operandi of suspect is to pose as a doctor, post pictures of beautiful vehicles on some online platforms indicating they are for sale.

She said when prospective buyers contact the number on display, Arthur believed to be working with others, will meet the victim at a point for inspection of the vehicle.

“Most of the vehicles have trackers on them while the suspects also have spare keys to the vehicles as well and so when the victims pay their monies and take the vehicle away, the suspects force stop the vehicle, through the tracker, follows up and take the vehicle from the owners.

“ some of the victims claim when the vehicle stopped on the way, they thought it was an electric fault and so they left the vehicle to call a mechanic to check the vehicle but by the time they arrived, the vehicle had been taken from the place it was parked.

She revealed that based on complaints received from some of the victims, the Odorkor Police through intelligence apprehended Arthur from his hideout.

“Further investigations also disclosed that Arthur and his cohorts also engage in accommodation fraud where they pose as land owners to defraud their victims.”

She urged individuals who may have fallen victim to their nefarious activities to report to the police.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey

(lindatenyah@gmail.com)