Car Runs Over NDC Supporters, One Killed

An ardent supporter of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region met his untimely death after he was run over by a vehicle during a campaign walk organized by the party on Sunday.

According to sources, the unfortunate incident occurred at about 7:00 pm on the Ampain-Azuleloanu stretch of the Apimanim-Elubo highway.

The accident is a blow to the main opposition party which is already mourning the death of about seven of its members in another road accident in the Ashanti Region some few days ago.

The Ellembelle incident also resulted in the injury of about 23 of the party’s supporters who are currently undergoing treatment at the Eikwe Hospital in the constituency.

According to some party members who confirmed the story to DAILY GUIDE, the driver of the commercial vehicle allegedly ignored all signals to slow down as he approached the NDC supporters on the walk.

They asserted that the driver left his lane and purportedly drove into the crowd which resulted in the death of one supporter and left about 23 of them with varying degrees of injury.

The NDC Member of Parliament (MP) for the area, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah, told journalists that he was saddened by the death of the party activist and was hopeful that the injured persons would recover soon.

Meanwhile, the constituency’s executives of the NDC have issued a statement signed by the communications officer, Kwasi Hanson, to express their outrage over the deadly incident.

The statement said, “While we await the outcome of the police investigation into the accident, we wish to state unequivocally that the behaviour of the driver and circumstances surrounding the accident point to a bizarre attempt at causing mayhem.”

“It was also to dampen the spirit of our supporters and to slow down the party’s momentum towards victory in the impending general elections.

“We wish to remind the brains behind this dastardly accident that nothing will quench our spirit and determination to rescue this nation. We will never be intimidated or deterred by any acts of sabotage as was witnessed on Sunday,” it added.

It continued, “We wish to express our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery and pray for the soul of the dead.”

The constituency executives called on all the party’s supporters to remain steadfast and be even more energized to work for victory in the coming election in honour of the departed and those injured.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Takoradi