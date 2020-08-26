Cardi B Splashes US First Lady Naked Photo Online

American rapper, Cardi B, has splashed naked photo of US First Lady, Melania Trump, on Twitter.

She posted the photo after being compared to the First Lady.

A journalist, DeAnna Lorraine, had taken to her Twitter page to slam Cardi B.

“America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B,” she tweeted.

America needs far more women like Melania Trump and far less like Cardi B. — DeAnna Lorraine 🇺🇸 (@DeAnna4Congress) August 26, 2020

But Cardi B fired back “This pic giving me “ yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy “ vibes …just sayin🤷🏽‍♀️.”

This pic giving me “ yea you fuckin wit some wet ass pussy “ vibes …just sayin🤷🏽‍♀️ https://t.co/ahgIf96S6a pic.twitter.com/3DFhh7AY2h — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 26, 2020

By Melvin Tarlue