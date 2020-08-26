Messi Notifies Barcelona He Wants To Leave

Argentine soccer star Lionel Messi, has informed Barcelona he wants to leave Camp Nou.

He has been at the club for two decades.

Barcelona confirmed his decision to the Associated Press on Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

According to the club, Messi sent a document expressing his desire to leave.

The announcement comes after Barcelona’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals.

About 11 days ago, Barca were humiliated by Bayern Munich who moved on to win the Champions League title.

The 8-2 result was one of the worst defeats in Messi’s career and in the club’s history, leading to sacking of then coach, Quique Setien.

It is yet unclear where Messi wants to go but

Spanish football journalist Alvaro Montero, has expressed the belief that Manchester City will be the best option for Messi.

Messi has won a record six Ballon d’Or awards during his time at Barcelona as the top player in the world.

He has helped Barcelona win 10 Spanish league titles and four Champions Leagues.

Former Barcelona captain, Carles Puyol, reacted to the news that Messi wants to leave, tweeting: “Respect and admiration, Leo. All my support, friend.”

By Melvin Tarlue