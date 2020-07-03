Carlos Ahenkorah Resigns

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah

Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry, Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah has resigned.

This follows the admission by the Deputy Minister of his breach of the Covid-19 isolation protocols.

Mr Ahenkorah as a person certified to be positive for the virus, visited a registration centre in his constituency before the period of self-isolation was complete.

President Akufo-Addo, has accepted his resignation which takes immediate effect.

“In accepting the resignation, the President recognises that Hon. Carlos Ahenkorah has

acted honourably in the circumstances by resigning his Office, and wishes him well, ” stated a letter issued by Eugene Arhin, Director of Communications Office of the President.

The President also admonished all of his appointees to bear in mind that they are to provide leadership, at all times, for adherence to the protocols that have been

established to help the nation defeat COVID-19.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri