Trust Hospital Loses Top Surgeon To Covid-19

Dr. Richard Kisser

The Trust Hospital in Accra, has lost one of its top surgeons, Dr. Richard Kisser to Corvid-19.

The hospital in a notice said Dr. Kisser died on July 2, at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC) where he was receiving treatment for COV1D-19 complications.

“We regret to inform all staff of the passing of our consultant surgeon, Dr. Richard Kisser.

May his soul rest in perfect peace,” the facility noted.

Dr. Kisser becomes one of the renowned health professionals to die from COVID-19 in Ghana.

In April, the Rector of the Ghana College of Physicians and Surgeons, Professor Jacob Plange-Rhule was reported to have died of COVID-19 at the University of Ghana Medical Centre (UGMC).

Hundreds of other health workers who are on the frontline have also been infected with Covid-19.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri