Carpenter Allegedly Kills Nurse Girlfriend

A 26-year old nurse, Alice Osarfo Anyamesem has met her untimely death after being allegedly killed by her boyfriend.

The incident reportedly occurred at Tepa–Akwasiase in the Ahafo Ano North Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

It’s unclear what caused the lady’s death.

According to reports, the landlady of the deceased Madam Akua narrating the incident explained that Alice had been in her house about one year ago and she introduced a young man to her as her boyfriend.

She said last Saturday night, a co-tenant woke her up that the nurse was loudly calling her name.

“When they decided to knock at the door to inquire about what was happening to her, a man’s voice came from the room saying Alice is asleep so they went back to sleep”.

Madam Akua stated that after daybreak, the nurse was unusually still in her room, she then invited her father who came and saw his daughter dead in her room.

Evangelist Akwasi Osarfo Emmanuel confirmed that the landlady invited him in the morning and told him that they heard Alice struggling with someone in her room in the night and she quickly rushed to see what was happening, only to meet her daughter lying in a pool of blood.

The Evangelists became very angry with the tenant and the landlady for doing nothing when they heard her struggling with someone.

He said that he has heard her daughter was dating a carpenter even though he was not aware but after the incident, they haven’t been able to reach him.

Meanwhile, the body has since been deposited in a hospital morgue pending an autopsy as the matter has been reported to the Police.

BY Daniel Bampoe