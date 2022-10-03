NIB, National Security Probe ECG Over Prepaid Saga

Two security outfits, National Intelligence Bureau (NIB) and National Security have initiated full scale investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the reported crash of prepaid metering system of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG).

This follows the struggle by some Ghanaians to buy credit for their prepaid meters as a result of shut down of ECG prepayment system which left many customers nationwide stranded and in darkness for days as they were unable to purchase credits.

In addition to that the power app was said to have shut down as customers had to troop to the ECG offices in an attempt to purchase credit.

Customers were unable to log on to the ECG platforms especially those on ECash and PNS Metering System to purchase credit for their meters.

Addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday, Managing Director of ECG, Samuel Dubik Masubir Mahama said National Security and NIB attention have been drawn to the situation and they are therefore investigating it.

He however, commended the staff at the ICT Department for working tirelessly to resolve the issues.

Meanwhile, ECG is yet to quantify the amount of loss following the situation.

By Vincent Kubi