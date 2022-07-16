Catapult, Cutter Found In JB’s Bedroom

The Office of the Attorney General has tendered in evidence a catapult and a metal cutter found in the bedroom of the then Member of Parliament (MP) for Abuakwa North in the Eastern Region, the late JB Danquah-Adu.

They are apart of exhibits the prosecution are relying on to seek the conviction of Daniel Asiedu aka Sexy Don Don, who is accused of murdering the late MP after a failed robbery.

The court on Thursday admitted a jack knife found in the bedroom of the accused, which his girlfriend told the police was given to her by the accused to wash blood off it.

The prosecution led by Sefakor Batse, a Principal State Attorney, has so far tendered items which include those picked from the crime scene as well as DNA swabs from House Number 10 (a house opposite the late MP’s house across the street) returned DNA results that matched the DNA of Daniel Asiedu, the prime suspect in the murder.

Daniel Asiedu is before the court facing charges of murder and conspiracy to commit robbery while Vincent Bosso has been charged with conspiracy to commit robbery.

The case investigator, Augustus Nkrumah, led in his evidence-in-chief by Sefakor Batse, told the court that laboratory results showed that a blood-stained cup which was found in one of the polytank behind the late MP’s house returned DNA result that matched that of Daniel Asiedu 100 per cent.

The second item is a blood-stained T-shirt with the inscription ‘Hemisphere’, which both Asiedu and his girlfriend confirmed as belonging to accused and what he wore on the day of the incident, also returned a DNA result that matched Daniel Asiedu’s 100 per cent.

A blood-stained cup which the accused used to fetch water from a drum in a house opposite that of the late MP’s also returned a DNA result that matched Daniel Asiedu’s 100 per cent.

Daniel Asiedu, according to the prosecution and a witness in the case, used the cup to fetch water in a drum to wash himself in the opposite house after committing the crime.

The other exhibit is blood-stained bed sheet found in the late MP’s bedroom which had the DNA results of the deceased.

Lab swabs taken from the bathroom, compound and drum in the said House Number 10 did not generate any DNA results. A boxer shorts worn by the late MP on the day of his murder also did not generate any DNA result.

The prosecution also tendered a toenail of the late MP which was used to conduct the DNA tests.

Chief Inspector Nkrumah also told the court that finger print and foot print impressions were lifted from the crime scene and compared with that of Daniel Asiedu and other witnesses in respect of this case, after which a report was issued by the police indicating that the impressions lifted from the crime scene matched with that of Asiedu.

The court also admitted the two iPhones of the late MP which Asiedu sent to a phone repairer for them to be unlocked as well as a Samsung phone retrieved from the accused which he admitted to picking in the deceased’s house.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak