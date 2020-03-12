Categories For 2020 Ghana Music Awards USA Announced

The categories for the 2020 Ghana Music Awards USA have been announced ahead of the awards ceremony in Springfield, Virginia on July 3.

The 25 categories were recently revealed at a ceremony in New Jersey.

Organized by Don’s Music Production in partnership with 2Geez Entertainment and Highlife Media USA, the awards would be officially launched in Accra on March 28.

“We want it to be the most respected awards scheme in the Diaspora and Ghana’s entertainment industry,” CEO of 2Geez Entertainment, Godfred Wiafe, said.

He indicated that “voting is 40% for board, 20% for academy and 40% for the general public.”

The CEO added that the Popular Song of the Year Award category would constitute 80% public voting and 20% board voting.

The event is designed to celebrate and honour Ghanaian entertainers in and outside the country; and aims to extend the advancement of the Ghanaian music industry at home and abroad.

The year under review is between January and December 2019.

All the categories are below: