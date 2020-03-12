Ghanaian Artistes Urged To Embrace Digital Marketing

Bessa Simons, MUSIGA President

Yve Digital, an online music marketing company, has held its third edition of a one-day workshop under the theme, “Money & Music Conference”, for music industry stakeholders in Accra.

The conference aimed at sensitizing artistes on ways of making money through the digital online space which included Facebook, Soundcloud and Audiomack.

The conference, which was held at the Hilla Liman Hall, University of Ghana, Legon in Accra, was attended by a large number music stakeholders such as artistes, music producers and artiste managers.

It was organized to provide a platform for players in the music industry to study, understand and access opportunities in the emerging global markets.

The focus of the workshop to upgrade the skills of Ghanaian artistes is geared towards pushing Ghana music beyond the borders of Ghana.

Yve Digital’s Music and Money Conference has already been held for music stakeholders in Kumasi, as part of efforts to encourage artistes to take advantage of digital platforms and social media to promote their arts for improved income.

Speaking to the media after the conference, Mr. Kwame Baah, Content Manager of Yve Digital, said his outfit looked to spread its tentacles across the country and teach musicians on the need to capitalize on the digital space.

“The Music & Money Conference seeks to teach upcoming musicians and content creators the skills and tools needed to become successful in the online marketing space.

“We engaged them in topics which included branding, planning, execution and promotion techniques in the online space and hopefully it could impact significantly on their knowledge about the digital space,” he said.

He assured that “for us at Yve Digital, we are ready to support and move Ghana music industry forward in every way within our means.”

Over the years, Yve Digital has engaged hundreds of Ghanaian artistes as they seek ways to promote their works, especially, on the international market.

By George Clifford Owusu