Champion Jockey Alan Lan Dies

Lt. Jerry Rawlings congratulating him during one of his many wins. INSET: Alan Lan on the mount

Top Ghanaian jockey, a cousin of the National Chief Imam, has passed on. Huseini Ibrahim aka Alan Lan was one of Ghana’s finest jockeys who featured in one of England’s horseracing events during the glorious days of horseracing in Ghana.

He was born at Old Fadama, Agbogbloshie, Accra on July 18, 1945 and during his career as a professional jockey, he won the coveted Gold and President’s cup. He won the Gold Cup four times, a record which was not broken featuring on famous horses like Go Ahead, Tel Aviv, Bonos Amicus and Ringo Jacuzi.

In 1981, he was recognised by the Sports Writers Association of Ghana (SWAG) as the Jockey of the Year.

He was born into a family of horse riders and breeders, his father Ibrahim Sharubutu himself, a renowned horse breeder in the Gold Coast.

Speaking to DAILY GUIDE SPORTS about the deceased, his son Haruna Rasheed Husseini Sharubutu aka Babanmutun said, “He is not the first horse rider in the family. The Chief Imam his cousin was also a horse rider. H. Brimah won the championship with horses like Tel Aviv a thoroughbred brought from abroad. This was a horse which could with allow its competitors to be a mile and half ahead of it but still beat them because of its quality. He also excelled with Ringo Jacuzi, Bonos Amicus and later Go Ahead.”

The National Chief Imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu, was the chief mourner. The Islamic intercession for his soul has been concluded. He was survived by eight children and was licensed as a jockey in 1967.

By A.R. Gomda