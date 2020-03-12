Africa Outstanding Women Awards Launched

Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum (2nd left) in a pose with some of the invited guests

The maiden edition of the Africa Outstanding Women Awards (AOWA) has been launched at a colourful ceremony held in Abuja, Nigeria.

The awards night billed for June 5, 2020 would confer honours on African women who have impacted the growth of the continent in areas such as politics, health, education, sports and entertainment.

The awards are being organized by ASKOF Productions in partnership with Mothers on the Earth International Foundation.

Speaking at the launch, Mrs. Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, Chief Executive Officer of ASKOF Productions, said women had played a significant role towards the development of the continent, but their efforts had been downplayed with little or no recognition.

“However AOWA has a strong conviction that the time has come for women, who are doing great exploits in their respective endeavours, to be accorded the honour they deserve,” Mrs. Adounum noted.

According to her, “the awards scheme is not just awarding women in Africa for attaining greater heights in their respective endeavours, but we are looking at women who are impacting lives and giving back to society.”

Madam Aduonum asserted that empowering women who were game-changers in society would help improve the wellbeing of vulnerable ones as well.

The launch of the awards was accompanied by an international conference, where issues pertaining to the social and economic effects of women migration in Africa, were discussed.