Cathedral Board Speaks Out

The Board of the National Cathedral project has expressed disappointment about President John Dramani Mahama’s directive to the Attorney General to take steps to dissolve it in spite of ongoing investigations by the Office of the Special Prosecutor and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB).

In a release dated July 18, 2025 and signed by Dr. Paul Opoku-Mensah, the Board states “the Board is disappointed to note that, despite ongoing investigations by state agencies such as the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) and the National Intelligence Bureau (NIB), the President has instructed the Attorney General to take steps to dissolve the Board without any formal findings of wrongdoing.”

This, the Board finds “particularly troubling given that, acting on the President’s directive, the Board was actively engaged in discussions with the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs on the future of the project.”

The Board also notes that during the press conference on the subject, a full disclosure was not made, the engagement only focusing on “the Management letter and not the actual audit reports for 2020-2023. This is rather strange.”

The Press Conference, the Board observed, “was skewed towards queries in the Management letter, totally disregarding detailed responses of the Board. The queries and responses form the content of the Management letter which was in the possession of the minister.”

The Government Spokesperson, Felix Kwakye Ofosu has announced that President Mahama has tasked the Auditor General to audit the National Cathedral project because the auditing firm, Deloitte did not cover all aspects of the work.