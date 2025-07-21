Big Brother Naija Season 10 Promises Unprecedented Entertainment

MultiChoice has announced the highly anticipated return of Africa’s biggest reality television show, ‘Big Brother Naija’, for its landmark 10th season.

Set to premiere over two nights on Saturday, July 26 and Sunday, July 27, 2025, the new season promises 10 weeks of captivating drama, strategic gameplay, and unparalleled entertainment, culminating in the grand finale on Sunday, October 5, 2025.

The audition process for this milestone season was meticulously designed to unearth the most engaging and dynamic personalities from across Nigeria. Audition registrations were held from May 3 to 7, 2025, and saw an overwhelming response, followed by rigorous in-person auditions conducted in Lagos, Abuja, and Enugu from May 16 to 18, 2025.

Speaking on the upcoming season, Busola Tejumola, Executive Head, General Entertainment, MultiChoice Group, expressed her excitement: “We are not just announcing another season, we are celebrating a legacy.”

“BBNaija has become more than just a television show; it is a living, breathing cultural force. It has given voice to a new generation of talent, creatives, entertainers, and the influencer community,” added Tejumola.

While the official theme for Season 10 will be unveiled on the premiere night, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is returning as host, guiding viewers through every twist and turn of the season. This 10th season also has the highest prize at stake – valued at a whopping GH¢1 million.

Fans can catch the premiere live on July 26 and 27 exclusively on Akwaaba Magic, Africa Magic Showcase, Family and Showmax at 6PM (GMT). The Sunday live eviction shows will also air exclusively on these channels. The 24/7 live stream will be available on DStv Channel 198, GOtv Channel 149, and on Showmax.

With a two-night opening live show, Big Brother Naija Season 10 is poised to build upon the legacy of its predecessors, with fans expecting a more dynamic and entertaining experience.

The gold sponsor for the 10th season of the show is Guinness Nigeria. Other sponsors include Smirnoff, Gordons, HFM, Pepsi, Aquafina, Supakomando, Tolaram Group, Bet King, Golden Penny Foods, Haier Thermocool, Checkers Custard, and Innoson Motors, among others.

BY Clifford George Owusu