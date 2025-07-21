Minister Criticises Celebrities’ Unauthorised Police Escorts

Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak

Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, has expressed his displeasure over the increasing use of unauthorised police protection services by some celebrities in the country.

Speaking at the Regional Commanders Conference at the Police Headquarters, Accra, the Interior Minister indicated that the unfortunate situation, which is not peculiar to only celebrities but business people and political actors, is disturbing, to say the least.

He said police protection is a privilege governed by law and policy, not a commodity for private gain.

“In my speech at the last Regional Commanders Conference, I drew your attention that some police personnel offer unauthorised protection services to celebrities, business people, and political actors. Let me remind you all: Police protection is a privilege governed by law and policy, not a commodity for private gain.”

The minister warned that sanctions and penalties will be imposed for individuals found abusing the services’ protection, saying, “Henceforth, any officer found engaging in such activities without proper approval will face strict disciplinary action. The Police Service must not only be incorruptible but must be seen to be incorruptible. I urge the IGP to audit all current VIP protection arrangements and ensure full compliance with regulations.”

This uproar from the Interior Minister comes exactly a month ago, when actress Salma Mumin caused a stir on social media when she shared a video of her using police protection to visit her favourite rave spot on a rainy day on Wednesday, June 4, 2025.

Salma took to her Snapchat account to share with her fans a glimpse of her morning routine as she headed out to get some water to start her day.

Driving in her white Range Rover, the star actress showed her point of view as she drove in the lane separating cars moving in separate directions while a police officer on motorbike led and cleared the way for her to drive through.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke