TADO Launches 5-Year Strategic Plan

The Tamale Archdiocesan Development Organisation (TADO), has launched its five-year Strategic Plan in Tamale, in the Northern Region.

The Project Coordinator of Tamale Archdiocesan Development Office, Rev. Fr. Sebastian Zaato, at the launch said the new strategic plan outlines the path they will take to realise their shared vision which states, “that a society where the dignity of the poor, vulnerable and excluded persons is secured.”

“This is complemented by our Mission which is, TADO exists to ensure that the poor, vulnerable and excluded have access to quality health care, quality education, food and nutrition security, incomes, good governance, justice and peace for their transformational well-being,” he added.

He noted that in a world of increasing complexity and uncertainty, it’s their plan to respond with bold priorities such as strengthening local capacities, driving innovation, advancing equity and inclusion backed by measurable goals and a commitment to accountability.

“We are excited to move forward together with renewed energy, new partnerships, and a shared sense of responsibility. As we embark on this next chapter, we reaffirm our belief that meaningful change is possible when we work collectively, guided by purpose and united by values,” he stressed.

Very Rev. Fr. Hilary Pogbeyir, Vicar General, who read a speech on behalf of Metropolitan Archbishop of Tamale, Most Rev. Philip Naameh, indicated that the strategic plan is not just a document but rather a vision and a roadmap of faith in action, rooted in the Gospel call to love, to serve, and to build a just and compassionate society.

“As a Church, we are called not only to preach but to act to bring good news to the poor, healing to the broken-hearted, and hope to those on the margins. This strategic plan is a reflection of that sacred mission. It guides our efforts to respond more effectively to the needs of our communities through education, healthcare, livelihoods, and advocacy for justice and peace.

“As Church and society, we continue to face evolving challenges, this initiative reminds us of our collective responsibility to be agents of positive change. It calls us to envision a future where development is not only measured in infrastructure or income, but in justice, inclusion, and the well-being of our most vulnerable. Let us remember the words of Scripture: ‘Whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’ (Matthew 25:40). May this strategic plan reflect that spirit—a plan that listens, engages, and transforms,” he stated.

He commended Fr. Sebastian Zaato and his team for the wonderful work they have been doing to bring development to the less privileged of the Diocese.

“May this strategic plan be not only a guide for our work, but a living witness of the Church’s commitment to the dignity of every person,” he added.

TADO officials with stakeholders at the launch of the five-year Strategic Plan in Tamale

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale