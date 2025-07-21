GoldBod Mines Union Donates To Chosen Children’s Centre

GoldBod Mines Union members in a pose with some children at the centre

The GoldBod Ghana Mines Workers’ Union of the Trades Union Congress (TUC) has donated essential supplies to the Chosen Children’s Centre at Darkuman in Accra.

The items donated include bags of rice, gallons of oil, bags of detergents, packs of sanitary pads, baby diapers, sugar, soap, mats, and cartons of milk.

According to the union, the donation forms part of its corporate social responsibility (CSR) activity for the year.

In an interview with the chairperson of the union, Madam Agnes Ama Agamasu explained that it is the union’s duty contribute to the development of the community and the nation as a whole.

She said, “We believe in giving back to society, that is why we are here to contribute our quota to the development of the society.”

She disclosed that, the orphanage caters for children as little as three weeks old, and appealed to other organisations to come to the aid of the orphanage.

The Manager of the Chosen Children’s Centre, Mr. Theophilus Eyison, mentioned that the orphanage faces many challenges, including the health and educational needs of the children.

He disclosed that children at the centre are missing children, abandoned children, vulnerable children as well as children from the ghettos.

“We have 60 children, including 10 babies and 4 with special needs, and children from 3 weeks to 16 years currently,” he stated.

He also used the opportunity to appeal for donations to aid in the construction of the orphanage’s school.

In an interview with a child living at Chosen Children’s Centre (name withheld), she expressed joy living with her caregivers, noting that she is fed well and is able to go to school and study without any worry.

The children thanked the GoldBod Mines Union for the donation and said prayers for them.

By Florence Asamoah Adom