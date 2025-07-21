Yohuno Grabs Honorary LL.D

IGP, Christian Tetteh Yohuno

THE Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno, has earned an Honorary Doctor of Laws (LL.D) from Accra Metropolitan University.

This honorary recognition is in celebration of his life and work in safeguarding the very foundations on which free societies thrive: law, order, and justice.

In the conferment of the honorary doctorate, Ag. Vice Chancellor, Accra Metropolitan University, Prof. Goski Alabi, stated that IGP Yohuno has served the nation with uncommon distinction, humility, and unwavering integrity for about four decades, joining the Ghana Police Service in 1985 as a recruit.

On his career journey, Prof. Goski Alabi mentioned that in 1986, he was adjudged Best Recruit, Winneba Depot. Rising through the ranks of the Ghana Police Service, he has held key positions including Accra Regional Commander, Director-General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), and Deputy Inspector-General of Police (Operations).

He was awarded the Grand Medal (State Honour) for his role in combating armed robbery in 2011, and was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCOP) in 2012. In 2015, he was appointed Director General of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD), and in 2016, he was promoted to Commissioner of Police (COP). In 2024, he was appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), and in March 2025, he was appointed Inspector General of Police, a role he has embraced with courage, clarity, and vision.

Internationally, he participated in the United Nations Peacekeeping Missions to Bosnia, Herzegovina, and East Timor. He developed intelligence frameworks and resolved high-profile cases as Director General of the Police Intelligence Directorate. He has received multiple service medals for Excellence in Law Enforcement.

IGP Yohuno expressed gratitude to the university’s governing council for the honour, while also dedicating the honour to the gallant men and women in uniform for their unwavering dedication to the Police Service.

“This honour bestowed on me goes to the gallant men and women who have lost their lives in the line of duty while performing their professional duties. I dedicate it to the officers who have trod the most through the night in responding to a distress call, mediating a conflict, and sustaining peace in the country,” he added.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke